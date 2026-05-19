The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13, 2026. Nysa Singh of DPS, Sector 45, Gurgaon, has scored 99.2% in the CBSE 12th exam. Monthly Plans, Mock Tests and NCERT: Gurgaon's Nysa Singh shares secret behind 99.2% score in CBSE class 12 result 2026

Nysa scored 99 marks in English, 95 in Physics, 100 in Biology, Chemistry, and Psychology, and 97 in Physical Education. While speaking to HT Digital. Nysa shared her preparation journey, study tips and future aspirations. Check them out.

1. What study routine helped you stay consistent throughout the academic year? Ans: At the start of every month, I used to lay down my study plan, taking all the scheduled exams into account. This helped me maximise my study hours which I divided into learning new concepts as the syllabus progressed as well as revising what I had already learned.

Of course, since the quantum of chapters was so vast, I had to stay consistent, stretching myself till the end - because at that stage if a backlog started to accumulate, I knew getting back on track would be immensely difficult.

And keeping buffer days was key - to cover up for any overflow of studies.

My school, DPS Sector 45, has a great academic calendar which helps in starting and finishing the entire course much before the board exams. The tests and exams are held at regular intervals, which helps us be exam ready.

2. How did you balance school, tuition, self-study, and personal time during board exam preparation? Ans: Frankly, it wasn't easy. I would often get overwhelmed as studies would take priority over personal time as the exams got closer. That's why building a time table that worked for me and sticking to it was important.

Also, there were days when I just couldn't study due to stress so it was imperative to step back and take the evening off. This allowed me to come back to my schedule refreshed and with full focus.

Additionally, my teachers would give heads up on the upcoming assignments and projects, which helped us plan and execute better.

3. ⁠Which subjects were the most challenging for you, and how did you overcome difficulties in them? Ans: Physics was my most challenging subject. Despite having a decent understanding of the concepts, it got very frustrating when I wasn't able to solve moderately difficult numericals even after several tries.

Overcoming these difficulties took a lot of hard work and time on my part. I would consult my school teachers for clarifying doubts, then pinpoint the exact subtopic of the chapter in which I faced difficulties, find new questions on the same from reference materials and further practice till I was fairly confident in my grasp of the topic.

4. ⁠What role did NCERT textbooks play in your preparation strategy? Ans. NCERT textbooks were critical. They are the foundation not only for CBSE board exams but for most competitive exams as well.

In spite of the risk of sounding like a bookworm, I had to know the NCERT textbooks end to end. And it wasn't only about learning the lines (especially for Biology and Psychology), it was about digging deep into the hidden meanings behind the deceptively easy statements.

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5. ⁠Did you follow any special techniques for revision and time management before exams? Ans. No, there were no special techniques per se. As I said before, following my time table was key.

If one has been consistent throughout the year, the final revision before the boards will seem doable, despite the time constraints.

Moreover, our teachers finished the course well in advance and helped with ample revisions.

6. ⁠How did you handle stress, pressure, or exam anxiety during the board season? Ans: I followed three mantras. Performing deep breathing exercises, talking about my anxieties and frustrations with my parents, and taking a few well-timed breaks helped me stay calm and focussed. All my teachers are highly experienced senior school teachers who constantly share valuable tips and tricks. I also drew on their experience to help manage stress.

7. ⁠Were mock tests and sample papers important in your preparation? How did they help? Ans: Yes, sample papers were very important. Practicing these helped me manage my time while attempting the exam as well as identify my weak topics. They also helped me get an idea of the marking scheme so that I could structure my answers accordingly.

CBSE cuts re-evaluation fees after class 12 results, offers full refund if marks increased

8. ⁠What mistakes do you think students commonly make while preparing for CBSE board exams? Ans: I believe the crucial thing to do is make a schedule and follow it diligently, no compromising on it. I feel many students may face trouble before the exam simply because they did not have ample time to revise all chapters.

Also, coming back to past mistakes made in tests and learning what went wrong is important.

9. ⁠Who motivated or supported you the most during your journey to becoming a topper? Ans. My parents were always my biggest supporters. They never placed any pressure on me to perform, but always pushed me to follow through with my choices.

The support of my school teachers and their confidence in me throughout the year was one of the major motivating factors. This gave me the discipline to stay consistent no matter how hectic everything got - i.e. preparing for boards, competitive exams, student council duties and other extracurriculars. Moreover, my teachers were always available to clarify my doubts, even when I messaged them at nine o’ clock the night before the exam. My success is a collective effort of my School, my school teachers and my parents.

CBSE Revaluation 2026 Class 12: Applications to receive evaluated answer sheets copy begin today at cbse.gov.in