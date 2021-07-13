Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / GBSHSE 10th Results 2021: Goa Board records highest ever pass percentage
board exams

GBSHSE 10th Results 2021: Goa Board records highest ever pass percentage

Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the results of SSC examinations with a record pass percentage of 99.72%.
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Goa Board class 10 results 2021: The Board didn’t conduct physical exams this year on account of the pandemic but instead drew up the final scores based on a scheme that was devised based on internal assessment conducted by the schools.(HT file)

The Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday declared the results of the SSC examinations with a record pass percentage of 99.72%.

The Board didn’t conduct physical exams this year on account of the pandemic but instead drew up the final scores based on a scheme that was devised based on internal assessment conducted by the schools.

“This year 23,967 students appeared from the regular category. This is the maximum enrollment of candidates in the history of the board. Of that 23,900 passed in this examination giving us a pass percentage of 99.72% which is the highest ever pass percentage in the history of the board,” Board Chairman Bhagirathi Shetye, said.

Students who failed mainly did so either because they failed to complete their internal assignments or failed to attend classes online resulting being denied their marks.

“The results are prepared based on the objective criteria that is a policy document that we have developed in view of cancellation of SSC written examination. Safety of candidates and examination personnel was of paramount importance so the Board had cancelled the Class XII examination which was supposed to be held from May 13 2021 to June 4th 2021,” he added.

Opportunity to appear in exams will be given to candidates who are not satisfied with their result. All failures/unsuccessful candidates will be given the facility of ATKT (Allowed to keep terms) in Class XI.

However, for students seeking admission to science courses or to technical courses like polytechnic or diploma in engineering there will be a separate entrance examination based on which a merit list for entrance will be drawn up, Shetye said.

The exam will be free for students of Goa Board but will have a nominal fee for students of either CBSE or other state boards.

Over the last few years the average pass percentage has ranged between 91-93% but has shot up this year on account of the lack of a regular physical written exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gbshse goa board goa class 10 result
TRENDING NEWS

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP