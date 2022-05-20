Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board Class 12 result releasing tomorrow
board exams

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board Class 12 result releasing tomorrow

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will be declared on May 21, 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.
GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board Class 12 result releasing tomorrow
Published on May 20, 2022 04:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 on May 21, 2022. The Goa Board Class 12 result will be declared at 5 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. 

The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am.

The Class 12 board exams in the state were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC or class 12th examination was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state. This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa HSSC examination, with 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates.

In 2021, Goa Board Class 12 result was announced on July 19. The examination was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The marks were allotted to the Class 12th students on the basis of their internal assessment. The overall pass percentage was 99.40 percent. A total of 99.66% of students had passed in commerce, 99.68% students passed in science and 99.51% in vocational stream. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa board class 12 board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP