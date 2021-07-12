Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / GBSHSE SSC result 2021 date and time: Goa board 10th results today, how to check
board exams

GBSHSE SSC result 2021 date and time: Goa board 10th results today, how to check

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) will announce the SSC result on Monday, July 12 after 5 pm.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Goa Board class 10 results to declared on July 12 by 5 pm(HT file)

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) will announce the SSC result on Monday, July 12 after 5 pm. All the registered candidates for class 10th can check their results on the official website of GBSHSE at https://gbshse.gov.in/

This Year the class 10th examination was cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid 19. The class 10th marks will be allotted based on the internal assessment of the examination held in the academic year 2020- 2021.

Last year 19,680 students had appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination which had begun on February 12. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the exams were postponed and were later conducted from May 21 to June 6, 2020.

Direct link for GBSHSE SSC Results 2021

How to check Goa Board SSC result 2021

Visit the official website of GBSHSE at https://gbshse.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GBSHSE SSC Result 2021”

Key in your credentials and log in

Goa Board 10th result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa board gbshse goa board ssc result dates
TRENDING NEWS

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch

Tina Ambani’s heartfelt birthday post for Shloka Ambani wins hearts

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP