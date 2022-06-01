Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board Class 10th result out, direct link

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Students can now go to gbshse.info to check SSC (Class 10) results. They can also use the link given here. 
GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board Class 10th result out, direct link
Published on Jun 01, 2022 05:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022:  Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final exam results, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on gbshse.info. GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

&lt;strong&gt;GBSHSE SSC result 2022: Direct link&lt;/strong&gt;

This year, the Goa board conducted SSC exams in two terms. Goa board term 1 exam was held from December 1 to December 12 and Goa board term 2 exam was conducted from April 5 to April 26.

The examination was held in 31 centers and 173 sub centers across the state.

GBSGSE said that consolidated results sheets will be available for download from June 3 at 9:00 a.m.

This year a total of 20,572 candidates have appeared for SSC exam in Goa. These include 10,530 boys and 10,04 girls.

Last year the Goa board SSC examination result was based on the internal assessment and special scheme as conducting exam was not possible due to COVID-19. 

Topics
goa board board exam result
