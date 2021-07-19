Goa 12th HSSC Result 2021 declared at https://results.gbshsegoa.net
Goa Board has declared the class 12th GBSHSE result on the official website at gbshse.gov.in . Concerned students of class 12th Goa Board can check their results on the official GBSHSE. A total of 21,000 students have registered for Class 12 exams. The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim.
Candidates can check their results on the following websites at https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/, https://www.gbshse.info/, https://results.gov.in
Direct link to check Goa board results
Goa Board 2021 HSSC result: Steps to check the Goa Board class 12th resu
Visit the official website of GBSHSE
Key in the required details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the copy of the same for future use.