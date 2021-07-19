Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa 12th HSSC Result 2021 declared at https://results.gbshsegoa.net
board exams

Goa 12th HSSC Result 2021 declared at https://results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa Board has declared the class 12th GBSHSE result on the official website at gbshse.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Goa Board class 12 result to be declared at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board has declared the class 12th GBSHSE result on the official website at gbshse.gov.in . Concerned students of class 12th Goa Board can check their results on the official GBSHSE. A total of 21,000 students have registered for Class 12 exams. The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites at https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/, https://www.gbshse.info/, https://results.gov.in

Direct link to check Goa board results

Goa Board 2021 HSSC result: Steps to check the Goa Board class 12th resu

Visit the official website of GBSHSE

Key in the required details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the copy of the same for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gbshse goa board goa board 12th goa board exam
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP