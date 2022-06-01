Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Board 10th Results 2022: GBSHSE SSC Result declared on gbshse.info

Goa Board 10th Results 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check GBSHSE SSC Result on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. 
Published on Jun 01, 2022 05:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Goa Board 10th Results 2022 on June 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for GBSHSE SSC board exam can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. The direct link to check result is given below. 

This year the result was announced by Chairman of the Board, Bhagirath G. Shetye at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. Live Updates 

The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from April 5 to April 26, 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state. A total of 20572 candidates have registered for Class 10 examination this year. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Goa Board 10th Results 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Goa Board on gbshse.info.
  • Click on GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

