Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa Board class 10 result 2021: GBSHSE SSC results declared at gbshse.gov.in
board exams

Goa Board class 10 result 2021: GBSHSE SSC results declared at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board has declared the SSC result on Monday, July 12
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:50 PM IST
GOA board declared SSC result, here is how to check(Praful Gangurde/ HT file)

Goa Board has declared the SSC result on Monday, July 12. The Goa board SSC result was declared on the official website Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE). All the candidates who have registered for SSC or Class 10th board can check their results on the official website of GBSHSE at www.gbshse.info

This year the class 10th examination was cancelled due to Covid 19 Pandemic in the country. The class 10th or SSC marks have been declared on the basis of internal assessment of the examination held in the academic year 2020-2021.

Direct link to check the result

Goa Board SSC result: How to check

Go to the official website GBSHSE

On the homepage click on the Goa board result

Enter Your Credentials

Your details will be displayed on the screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Topics
goa board exam gbshse goa board board exams 2021
