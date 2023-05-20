Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2023 out at gbshse.in, get link

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released Goa Board 10th Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE at gbshse.in. Goa Board 10th result live.

Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2023 out at gbshse.in(Hindustan Times)

This year a total of 20476 candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination out of which 10074 candidates are girls and 10402 candidates are boys. The Term 1 examination was conducted from November 10 to November 29, 2022 and Term II was conducted from April 1 to April 24, 2023. This year the overall pass percentage is 96.6% . A total of 96.3% of boys and 96.9% of girls passed the Goa SSC examination.

Goa class 10th result link

Goa 10th Class Result: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at gbshse.net

On the homepage, click on the Goa SSC 2023 Result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Goa class 12th result will appear on the display screen.

Take a printout of your result for future use.