Goa class 12 results 2022: 92.66% pass GBSHSE HSSC exam, details here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 on May 21at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

The Goa HSSC examination was taken by 18,201 students this year, with 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates.

The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am. The schools will have to use their login credentials to download the marksheets and the students can collect the marksheets from schools.

This year the overall pass percentage is 92.66%. A total of 18112 candidates have appeared for the Goa HSSC exam out of which 16783 candidates have passed the examination.

A total of 8861 boys candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 8033 candidates have passed the examination. The total pass percentage of the boys candidates is 90.66%. This year girls 9251 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 8750 passed. The overall pass rate for female candidates is 94.58%

The Goa Board Class 12 results were released on July 19, 2021 last year. The Board cancelled the examination due to increase of COVID19 cases across the country. The marks were assigned to the Class 12 students based on their internal assessment. The overall pass percentage was 99.40%. 99.66 percent of students passed in commerce, 99.68 percentage in science, and 99.51 percent in vocational.