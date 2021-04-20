Home / Education / Board Exams / Grade 10 ICSE exams cancelled due to surge in Covid cases
Grade 10 ICSE exams cancelled due to surge in Covid cases

Last week, the CBSE had also cancelled its class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of the pandemic situation in the country
By Fareeha Iftikhar
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The CISCE had, on Friday, postponed its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has cancelled its class 10 exams or ICSE in view of the “worsening” situation of Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said, “Given the present worsening situation of covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (class 10) 2021 examination... The safety and well-being of our students is our topmost priority and of paramount interest.”

The CISCE on Friday postponed its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams, which were earlier scheduled from the first week of May due to growing Covid-19 infections across the country. It had given two options to ICSE students--to write the exams along with the ISC candidates or to not write the exam. In case they chose the latter, the board had said it would develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing their results.

The board has now withdrawn the option for ICSE students to appear in the exams later.

On Tuesday, Arathoon said that the board will now come up with a “fair and unbiased” criteria to evaluate ICSE or class 10 students. “The criteria on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (class 10 ) students and the date of result declaration will be announced by CICSE later,” he said in the statement.

The board maintained that class 12 or ISC exams are still considered as postponed.

Meanwhile, it has asked all its affiliated schools to start admissions and online classes for grade 11 as soon as possible.

Last week, the CBSE had also cancelled its class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of the pandemic situation in the country.

