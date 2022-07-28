Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GSEB 10th, 12th exam 2022-23 schedule released at gseb.org, check details

GSEB 10th, 12th academic calendar for 2022–2023 has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.
Published on Jul 28, 2022 08:29 PM IST
The GSEB SSC, HSC academic calendar for 2022–2023 has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held between March 14, 2023, and March 31, 2023, according to the academic calendar released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), while the school annual exams are scheduled from April 10, 2023, to April 21, 2023.

The dates for the science stream's class 12 practical exams have been scheduled for February 20, 2023, to February 28, 2023.

The Class 9to12's first term examinations will be held from October 10 to October 18 2022, and the second term exams and preliminary exams and scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 4 2023.

