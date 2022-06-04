Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released GSEB Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the result on the websites as the result link is available.

The list of websites where the result can be checked by all appeared candidates are given below. To check the result candidates will require roll number and registration number. GSEB Result Live Updates

GSEB Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022: Websites to check Class 12 result

<strong>gseb.org</strong>

<strong>gsebeservice.com</strong>

The GSEB Class 12 board examinations for Science and General were held from March 28 to April 12 at various exam centres across the state. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations that was conducted in offline mode.

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website at gseb.org

Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link

Key in your six-digit seat number

Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022

Take a print out for further reference.

