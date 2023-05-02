GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: Gujarat Class 12th Science results out, 65.58% pass

GSEB HSC 12th Science Results 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (known as GSEB) has declared HSC (Class 12) Science stream board exam results today, May 2. Students can check GSEB HSC Science results on the board website, gseb.org.

This year, a total of 1,10,042 regular students took Class 12 Science final exam, of whom 72,166 or 65.58 per cent have been declared pass. This is a significant drop compared to last year's 72.02% per cent.

GSEB has also announced Gujarat CET results today. GSEB GUJCET result 2023 live updates.

Direct link to check GSEB Gujarat HSC Science Result 2023.

GSEB 12th Science result and GUJCET results can be checked using seat numbers. Students can also check it on WhatsApp by sending seat numbers to 6357300971.

The direct link to check HSC Science results is provided below. Follow this blog for Gujarat 12th Science result and other updates.