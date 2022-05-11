GSEB Gujarat board Class 12th Science, GUJCET 2022 results on May 12 at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Science, GUJCET Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce Gujarat Board Class 12 or HSC final exam results for Science stream and Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2022 on May 12.

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani confirmed the result date and time on social media.

GSEB Gujarat board 12th Science result 2022 and GUJCET 2022 result will be announced at 10 am. Students can check it by visiting the official website of the board, gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Commerce, Arts and Vocational stream result date and time has not been confirmed yet.

GSEB Class 12 board examination was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year.

GUJCET, the state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering and other professional courses, took place on April 18.

Gujarat Board HSC, GUJCET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2022 result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and take a printout.