GSEB HSC 12th result 2022 date and time: General stream class 12 result tomorrow

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB HSC Result 2022 date and timing have been announced. The Gujarat Board Class 12th HSC General Result will be released tomorrow, June 4, 2022. The results would be announced and made available online at 8 a.m. on gseb.org, the official website of GSEB.

Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat Education Minister, announced the GSEB HSC Result date and timing today. The education minister said on his Twitter account that the GSEB HSC Class 12th general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream, and Sanskrit medium test for March-April 2022 would be released on June 4, 2022 at 08:00 am.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The GSEB Class 12 board examinations for Science and General were held from March 28 to April 12. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations.