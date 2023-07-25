GSEB HSC Science Supplementary result 2023 announced, direct link

GSEB HSC 12th Science Supplementary Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced results of HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results for Science stream. Candidates can check GSEB HSC Science Supplementary or Purak exam results on gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Science Supplementary result 2023 announced on gseb.org

GSEB HSC Science Purak/Supplementary Exam Result 2023

To check results online, candidates will have to use their seat numbers as login credentials.

Follow these steps to check GSEB HSC Science Supplementary result 2023:

Go to the board website, gseb.org. Now, open the link to check 12th Science Supplementary results. Enter your seat number and login. Check and download the result.

Results of GSEB HSC Science annual exam was announced in May. This year, a total of 1,10,042 students took the Class 12 Science final exam, of whom 72,166 or 65.58 per cent cleared the exam. The July 2023 Supplementary or Purak exam was another chance to pass Class 12.