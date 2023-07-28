Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on July 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Class 10 supply examination can check their scores through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 out at gseb.org, direct link here

The examination was conducted at the district headquarters of the state, in which 180158 candidates were registered, out of which 153394 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 40880 candidates were eligible to get the certificate.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

The GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 link will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The overall state result of July Supplementary-2023 exam is 26.65% percentage. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.