Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025 date. The Class 12 Science stream supplementary results will be announced on July 12, 2025. The results will be declared at 8 am tomorrow. Candidates can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science supplementary results releasing tomorrow(HT file)

Students will also be able to get their results by sending their Supplementary Examination-2025 Seat Number on WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on board website link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can click on Gujarat Board Class 12 Science supplementary results link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice reads, "Information regarding sending students' mark sheets, certificates, and S.R. School-wise will be announced later. Schools will have to download the circular with necessary instructions for post-exam mark verification, document verification, name correction, group correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination from the board's website and take appropriate action accordingly, which should be taken note of by the school principals, parents, students and all concerned." For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.