Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared Gujarat Board HSC Supply Result 2025 on July 12, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for GSEB Class 12th Science supplementary exam can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. Gujarat Board HSC Supply Result 2025: GSEB Class 12th Science supplementary results out, direct link here

The Class 12 Science stream purak exam or supplementary examination commenced on June 23 and concluded on June 30, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Students who have appeared for the exam will also be able to get their results by sending their Supplementary Examination-2025 Seat Number on WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

Gujarat Board HSC Supply Result 2025: How to check

However, to check the results on official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on Gujarat Board Class 12 Science supplementary results link available on the home page.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The information regarding sending students' mark sheets, certificates, and S.R. School-wise will be will be shared by the Board later. Schools will have to download the circular with necessary instructions for post-exam mark verification, document verification, name correction, group correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination from the board's website and take appropriate action accordingly, which should be taken note of by the school principals, parents, students and all concerned. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.