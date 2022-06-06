Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Class 10 result declared, 65.18% students pass
board exams

GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Class 10 result declared, 65.18% students pass

GSEB on Monday, June 6 announced the SSC result. Check results at gseb.org.
GSEB SSC Result 2022 released at gseb.org(Hindustan Times)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 08:21 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday, June 6 declared the results of Class 10 or SSC examination. Students who had registered for the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, on GSEB website.

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 took place On march 28, 2022 and completed on April 9, 2022 in various test locations around the state. The overall pass percentage this year is 65.18 percent. GSEB Class 10 Result Live Updates 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result here&lt;/strong&gt;

This year a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam out of which 503726 candidates passed the examination. 

Out of a total of 8.57 lakh students, 17186 received A1, 57362 received A2, 100973 received B1, 150432 received B2, 185266 received C1, 172253 received C2, and 173732 received D.

Last year, the passing rate in the SSC Class 10 exam was 100% because the exam was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb gseb.org board result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP