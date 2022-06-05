GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Results tomorrow at gseb.org
- Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce results of SSC or Class 10 final exam on June 6.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release SSC or Class 10 final exam results tomorrow, June 6.
Candidates who took the Class 10 board exams in the state can view their results on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 began on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9, 2022 in various test centers around the state. Every year, over 10 lakh candidates take GSEB SSC examination.Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)
GSEB has already released the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results on Saturday, June 4.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 05, 2022 03:05 PM IST
GSEB SSC or class 10th result tomorrow
Last year a total of 857204 candidates enrolled for the board test that did not take place owing to COVID-19.
Jun 05, 2022 02:58 PM IST
GSEB SSC or class 10th result: How to check
Go to the official website of the board
On the homepage, click on the SSC result link
Key in your credentials and log in
Your admit card will be released on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Jun 05, 2022 02:55 PM IST
GSEB Class 10th result tomorrow: Around 10 lakh candidates took exam
The GSEB Class 10 board examinations 2022 began on March 28, 2022 and concluded on April 9, 2022. Every year, around 10 lakh candidates take this test.
Jun 05, 2022 02:49 PM IST
GSEB 10th result tomorrow: GSEB 12th result released on June 4
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) issued the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results on Saturday, June 4.
Jun 05, 2022 02:47 PM IST
GSEB SSC result: Jitu vaghani announced the GSEB class 10th result date and timing
State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced the GSEB Class 10th result date and timing. He announced on Twitter that the results of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-10 and Sanskrit first test will be released on June 6 at 8 a.m.
Jun 05, 2022 02:45 PM IST
GSEB SSC result tomorrow
GSEB, will announce the SSC or Class 10 results will be released at 8 a.m. on June 6.
