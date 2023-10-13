GSHSEB releases exam schedule 2024 for Class 12 and Class 10

The class 12 and class 10 board exam dates for 2024 have been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar. The GSHSEB Class 12 science stream and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) will be held between March 11 and March 26, 2024. The GSHSEB class 10th and class 12th admit card is available on the official website.

GSHSEB announces exam dates for classes 10th and 12th for 2024

GSEB class 10th exam dates 2024 Date Subject March 11 Physics March 13 Chemistry March 15 Biology March 18 Mathematics March 20 English ( First language) English ( Second Language) March 22 Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic

GSEB class 10th exam dates 2024 Date Subjects March 11, 2024 First Language Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 13, 2024 Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics March 15, 2024 Social Science March 18, 2024 Science March 20, 2024 English (Second Language) March 21, 2024 Gujarati (Second Language) March 22, 2024 Second Language Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.