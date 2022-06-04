Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result 2022: 86.91% students pass

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. The result was announced at 8 am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The overall pass percentage this year is 86.91%. Subir, Chapi and Alarasa centres saw 100% result while Dabhoi centre was lowest with 56.43%. Dangs district with 95.41% pass percentage and Vadodara district with 76.49%.

This year GSEB Class 12 board examination for Science and General stream was conducted from March 28 to April 12, 2022. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below. Live updates on GSEB Result

Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}