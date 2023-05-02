The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared class 12th results, or HSC board exam results, for science stream students on May 2. Candidates can check their results on the official website at gseb.org. Candidates can check their results using their exam seat number. For updates follow the blog.

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science Stream Result 2023 declared at gseb.org(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To check GSEB results on WhatsApp, they can send their seat numbers to 6357300971. GSEB Exams 2023 for Class 12th or HSC will be conducted from March 14, 2023, to March 25, 2023.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: How to Check

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on the GSEB 12th science results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON