GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: Gujarat Class 12th Science results out, 65.58% pass
GSEB Gujarat HSC Science Results 2023 Live Updates: Students can check GSEB Class 12th Science results on gseb.org. The direct link is given below.
GSEB HSC 12th Science Results 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (known as GSEB) has declared HSC (Class 12) Science stream board exam results today, May 2. Students can check GSEB HSC Science results on the board website, gseb.org.
This year, a total of 1,10,042 regular students took Class 12 Science final exam, of whom 72,166 or 65.58 per cent have been declared pass. This is a significant drop compared to last year's 72.02% per cent.
GSEB has also announced Gujarat CET results today. GSEB GUJCET result 2023 live updates.
Direct link to check GSEB Gujarat HSC Science Result 2023.
GSEB 12th Science result and GUJCET results can be checked using seat numbers. Students can also check it on WhatsApp by sending seat numbers to 6357300971.
The direct link to check HSC Science results is provided below. Follow this blog for Gujarat 12th Science result and other updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 02, 2023 11:44 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 11:02 AM IST
GSEB HSC Science result 2023: Grade-wise result
A1: 61students
A2: 1,523
B1: 6,188
B2: 11,984
C1: 19,135
C2: 24,185
D: 8,975
E1: 115
Needs Improvement (NI): 38,063
-
May 02, 2023 10:35 AM IST
GSEB Gujarat HSC Science results 2023: Grade vs mark
91‐100: A1
81‐90: A2
71‐80: B1
61‐70: B2
51‐60: C1
41‐50: C2
33‐40: D
21‐32: E1
20 and below: E2
-
May 02, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Gujarat 12th Science result 2023: Less number of students get A1, A2 grades
The number of A1 grade scorers has gone down to 61 this year. Last year, it was 196. Similarly, the number of students with A2 grade is 1,523 which is significantly low compared to last year's 3,303.
-
May 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST
GSEB HSC Science result 2023: 27 schools record 100 per cent result
A total of 27 schools – down from last year's 64 – have achieved 100 per cent result this year, meaning no student in these schools have failed the exam.
On the other hand, 76 schools – up from last year's 61 – have recorded 10 per cent or less result.
-
May 02, 2023 09:48 AM IST
GSEB Gujarat HSC Science result 2023: Group wise result
Pass percentage in group A: 72.27%
Group B: 61.71%
Group AB: 58.62%
-
May 02, 2023 09:31 AM IST
GSEB Gujarat Class 12 Science result 2023: Pass percentage drops.
The overall pass percentage in GSEB HSC Science result 2023 has gone down by 6.44 percentage points. Last year, the pass percentage of regular students was 72.02% per cent in HSC Science stream while it is 65.58 per cent this year.
-
May 02, 2023 09:27 AM IST
65.58% students pass Gujarat's HSC Science board exam
In GSEB HSC Science stream result, the overall pass percentage stood at 65.58 per cent.
-
May 02, 2023 09:23 AM IST
Gujarat Education Minister has a message for students
Here's what Gujarat's Secondary Education Minister tweeted after results:
-
May 02, 2023 09:17 AM IST
GSEB Gujarat HSC result 2023: Results on WhatsApp
Students can message their seat numbers to 6357300971 on WhatsApp to get HSC results.
-
May 02, 2023 09:10 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 09:04 AM IST
Gujarat board Class 12th Science result 2023: Direct link
Direct link to check GSEB HSC Science result 2023. This link can also be used to view Gujarat CET results.
-
May 02, 2023 09:03 AM IST
GSEB HSC Science results out
GSEB has announced Gujarat board Class 12 Science stream resuts.
-
May 02, 2023 08:54 AM IST
GSEB HSC Science result 2023: Keep your seat number ready
Keep your seat number ready. This information will be required to check HSC Science results online.
-
May 02, 2023 08:52 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 08:44 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 08:36 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 08:30 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 08:14 AM IST
GSEB HSC Science result 2023: A look at last 4 years' pass percentage
2019 – 71.9%
2020 – 71.34%
2021 – 100%
2022 – 72.02%
-
May 02, 2023 08:02 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 07:52 AM IST
GSEB Gujarat Class 12th Science result 2023: Pass percentage last year
In 2022, the overall pass percentage of students in Gujarat Class 12th Science results was 72.02%.
-
May 02, 2023 07:51 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 07:33 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 07:32 AM IST
GSEB HSC Science result 2023: Class 12 Arts, Commerce results not today
GSEB will announce Science stream results for Class 12 students today. Class 10 results and HSC Arts, Commerce results will be declared later.
-
May 02, 2023 07:20 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 07:17 AM IST
-
May 02, 2023 07:07 AM IST
