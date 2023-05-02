Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: Gujarat Class 12th Science results out, 65.58% pass
GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: Gujarat Class 12th Science results out, 65.58% pass

Updated on May 02, 2023 11:44 AM IST

GSEB Gujarat HSC Science Results 2023 Live Updates: Students can check GSEB Class 12th Science results on gseb.org. The direct link is given below.

ByHT Education Desk
GSEB HSC 12th Science Results 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (known as GSEB) has declared HSC (Class 12) Science stream board exam results today, May 2. Students can check GSEB HSC Science results on the board website, gseb.org. 

This year, a total of 1,10,042 regular students took Class 12 Science final exam, of whom 72,166 or 65.58 per cent have been declared pass. This is a significant drop compared to last year's 72.02% per cent.

GSEB has also announced Gujarat CET results today. GSEB GUJCET result 2023 live updates.

Direct link to check GSEB Gujarat HSC Science Result 2023.

GSEB 12th Science result and GUJCET results can be checked using seat numbers. Students can also check it on WhatsApp by sending seat numbers to 6357300971.

The direct link to check HSC Science results is provided below. Follow this blog for Gujarat 12th Science result and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    Steps to check GSEB Class 12th Science result?

    1. Go to gseb.org.
    2. Login with your seat number.
    3. Check your HSC Science result.
  • May 02, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Science result 2023: Grade-wise result

    A1: 61students

    A2: 1,523

    B1: 6,188

    B2: 11,984

    C1: 19,135

    C2: 24,185

    D: 8,975

    E1: 115

    Needs Improvement (NI): 38,063

  • May 02, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat HSC Science results 2023: Grade vs mark

    91‐100: A1

    81‐90: A2

    71‐80: B1

    61‐70: B2

    51‐60: C1

    41‐50: C2

    33‐40: D

    21‐32: E1

    20 and below: E2

  • May 02, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    Gujarat 12th Science result 2023: Less number of students get A1, A2 grades

    The number of A1 grade scorers has gone down to 61 this year. Last year, it was 196. Similarly, the number of students with A2 grade is 1,523 which is significantly low compared to last year's 3,303. 

     

  • May 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Science result 2023: 27 schools record 100 per cent result

    A total of 27 schools – down from last year's 64 – have achieved 100 per cent result this year, meaning no student in these schools have failed the exam. 

    On the other hand, 76 schools – up from last year's 61 – have recorded 10 per cent or less result. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat HSC Science result 2023: Group wise result

    Pass percentage in group A: 72.27%

    Group B: 61.71%

    Group AB: 58.62%

  • May 02, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat Class 12 Science result 2023: Pass percentage drops.

    The overall pass percentage in GSEB HSC Science result 2023 has gone down by 6.44 percentage points. Last year, the pass percentage of regular students was 72.02% per cent in HSC Science stream while it is 65.58 per cent this year.

  • May 02, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    65.58% students pass Gujarat's HSC Science board exam

    In GSEB HSC Science stream result, the overall pass percentage stood at 65.58 per cent. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    Gujarat Education Minister has a message for students

    Here's what Gujarat's Secondary Education Minister tweeted after results:

     

  • May 02, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat HSC result 2023: Results on WhatsApp

    Students can message their seat numbers to 6357300971 on WhatsApp to get HSC results.

  • May 02, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat HSC result 2023: How to check

    To check GUJCET result,

    1. Go to gseb.org.
    2. Now, enter your seat number (also select group: B or E)
    3. Login and view Gujarat CET results.
  • May 02, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    Gujarat board Class 12th Science result 2023: Direct link

    Direct link to check GSEB HSC Science result 2023. This link can also be used to view Gujarat CET results.

  • May 02, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Science results out

    GSEB has announced Gujarat board Class 12 Science stream resuts.

  • May 02, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Science result 2023: Keep your seat number ready

    Keep your seat number ready. This information will be required to check HSC Science results online. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Science results in a few minutes

    GSEB HSC Science results will be announced at 9 am. Students can check it on gseb.org after that. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    gseb.org: Official website for HSC Science results 2023

    The official website for Gujarat HSC Science results is gseb.org. When announced, students can check their scores using the link given above. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    How to check GSEB Gujarat HSC Science results

    1. Go to gseb.org. 
    2. Open the HSC Science result 2023 link.
    3. Enter your seat number, login and check results.
  • May 02, 2023 08:30 AM IST

    GSEB Class 12th Science result in 30 minutes

    Around 30 minutes to go!

    GSEB will declare HSC Science results at 9 am. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:14 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Science result 2023: A look at last 4 years' pass percentage

    2019 – 71.9%

    2020 – 71.34%

    2021 – 100%

    2022 – 72.02%

  • May 02, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat HSC Science result 2023 at 9 am

    One hour to go till announcement of Gujarat HSC Science results. Students can check it after 9 am on gseb.org. 

  • May 02, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat Class 12th Science result 2023: Pass percentage last year

    In 2022, the overall pass percentage of students in Gujarat Class 12th Science results was 72.02%.

  • May 02, 2023 07:51 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat HSC Science results 2023 on WhatsApp

    Apart from the official website, students can also check their board results via WhatsApp, by sending seat numbers to 6357300971.

  • May 02, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    What is required to check Gujarat board 12th Science results 2023 online?

    Students can check their Gujarat board results using roll number or seat number. 

  • May 02, 2023 07:32 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Science result 2023: Class 12 Arts, Commerce results not today

    GSEB will announce Science stream results for Class 12 students today. Class 10 results and HSC Arts, Commerce results will be declared later. 

  • May 02, 2023 07:20 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat HSC Science result 2023: Where to check results online

    Students can check their results online at gseb.org.

  • May 02, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    Gujarat 12th Science results 2023: Official time for result announcement

    GSEB HSC Science results will be declared at 9 am. After that, students can go to the board website to check their scores. 

  • May 02, 2023 07:07 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Science results today

    GSEB will announce results of HSC (Class 12) Science stream tody, May 2. 

