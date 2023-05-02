Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB HSC Result 2023: 65.58% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results

GSEB HSC Result 2023: 65.58% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 02, 2023 09:25 AM IST

GSEB HSC Result 2023 has been declared. 65.58 percent students have passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced GSEB HSC Result 2023 on May 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 Science stream board exam can check the results through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

GSEB HSC Result 2023: …% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results(HT File)

This year 65.58 percent students passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students.

All those candidates who have scored a minimum of Grade D in all the subjects and overall have passed the Gujarat Class 12 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will require their roll number or registration number along with the date of birth to check the results.

Class 12 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14 and was over by March 25, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The Board released the answer key for Class 12 or HSC exam on April 13 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till April 15, 2023.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage of students in Gujarat Class 12th Science results was 72.02%. The results were announced on May 12, 2022. The pass percentage of the candidates who appeared for the Group A examination was 78.40% and for the Group B was 68.58 %. For the candidates who appeared for the Group AB the pass percentage is 78.38%.

gseb gseb.org
