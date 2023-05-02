GSEB GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat CET results out, direct link here
GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check these results on gseb.org. Latest updates below.
GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB or GSHSEB) has announced Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 results today, May 2, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check these results on gseb.org.
Results of GSEB HSC Science stream has been declared. Follow the latest updates below.
GSEB HSC Science result 2023 live updates
Direct link to check GSEB GUJCET Result 2023
To check GUJCET results, candidates have to use their seat numbers as login credentials. As per the official notice, these results will also be available on WhatsApp. To check GSEB HSC results on WhatsApp, they can send their seat numbers to 6357300971.
The direct link to check Gujarat CET results is shared below. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
May 02, 2023 11:43 AM IST
How to check Gujarat CET results
- Go to gseb.org.
- The result link is given on the home page. Login with your seat number.
- Check and download your result.
May 02, 2023 10:30 AM IST
GSEB GUJCET 2023 result: Above 99 percentile scorers
Group A: 488
Group B: 781
May 02, 2023 09:58 AM IST
GUJCET result: Toppers list not released
GUJCET result 2023 topper list has not been announced yet. The toppers list when announced or released will be available here. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
May 02, 2023 09:55 AM IST
GUJCET Result 2023: Link here
May 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST
GUJCET Result 2023: About 00 percentile
A total of 48,361 candidates for Group A and 78,502 candidates for Group B have scored 00 percentile.
May 02, 2023 09:46 AM IST
GUJCET 2023 result website
GUJCET 2023 result website is gseb.org.
May 02, 2023 09:43 AM IST
GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: 4,183 candidates were absent
4,183 candidates were absent to appear for GUJCET out of which 2,627 male candidates and 1,556 female candidates.
May 02, 2023 09:41 AM IST
GUJCET 2023 result: Percentile
Above 99: 488 candidates of Group A and 788 candidates of Group B.
Above 98: 972 candidates of Group A and 1579 candidates of Group B.
Above 96: 1,954 candidates of Group A and 3,176 candidates of Group B.
May 02, 2023 09:35 AM IST
GUJCET 2023 result: 126,605 candidates appeared
A total of 130,788 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 126,605 candidates have appeared for the exam this year.
May 02, 2023 09:29 AM IST
Steps to check GUJCET result 2023
Visit the official site of GUJCET at gseb.org.
Click on GUJCET 2023 Result link available on the home page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
May 02, 2023 09:27 AM IST
GUJCET result 2023 merit list
GUJCET result 2023 merit list will be released by GSEB soon. The toppers name will also be available in the merit list.
May 02, 2023 09:25 AM IST
GUJCET result 2023 topper list: Not announced yet
GUJCET result 2023 topper list has not been announced yet. The toppers list when announced or released will be available here. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
May 02, 2023 09:22 AM IST
GUJCET result 2023 official website
GUJCET result 2023 official website is gseb.org. There is no other website to check GUJCET results.
May 02, 2023 09:20 AM IST
GUJCET Result 2023 scorecard: Available on gseb.org
GUJCET Result 2023 scorecard is available on gseb.org. The results and scorecard can be downloaded by all appeared candidates through the official site mentioned above.
May 02, 2023 09:16 AM IST
May 02, 2023 09:14 AM IST
Gujarat Common Entrance Test: How to check results on mobile
Go to text message option on your mobile.
Type seat number.
Send it to 6357300971 number.
Your results will be available on mobile.
Check the results and save a screenshot of it.
May 02, 2023 09:07 AM IST
Gujarat CET results: Where to check
gseb.org
May 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST
GUJCET Result 2023: Direct link here
May 02, 2023 09:00 AM IST
GUJCET 2023 Result: Declared
GUJCET 2023 Result declared
May 02, 2023 08:57 AM IST
May 02, 2023 08:55 AM IST
GUJCET 2023: Results soon
GUJCET 2023 results will be announced soon. The results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.
May 02, 2023 08:51 AM IST
10 minutes till GSEB Gujarat CET result 2023
Only ten minutes remaining till Gujarat CET results. Keep your seat numbers ready. The direct link to check scorecards will be shared here.
-
May 02, 2023 08:43 AM IST
GUJCET 2023 result: Will GSEB announce names of toppers
Along with results, GSEB is also expected to announce names of toppers of Gujarat CET 2023.
-
May 02, 2023 08:36 AM IST
May 02, 2023 08:30 AM IST
Gujarat CET result 2023 in 30 minutes
Thirty minutes till Gujarat CET 2023 results. Students can check their scores after 9 am.
May 02, 2023 08:15 AM IST
GSEB Gujarat CET result 2023: Use seat number to check marks online
Students can check their Gujarat CET results online using seat numbers mentioned on admit cards.
May 02, 2023 08:01 AM IST
GSEB GUJCET result 2023: 1 hour remaining
One hour remaining till Gujarat CET results 2023. It will be declared at 9 am.
May 02, 2023 07:54 AM IST
GSEB Gujarat CET result 2023: Last year's data
In 2022, a total of 385 students secured above 99 percentile in group A, and 684 students got more than 99 percentile in group B.
May 02, 2023 07:50 AM IST
GSEB GUJCET result 2023 via WhatsApp
Students can check Gujarat CET results via WhatsApp by sending their seat numbers to 6357300971.
May 02, 2023 07:35 AM IST
GUJCET result 2023: Seat number required
To check Gujarat CET results on the GSEB website, candidates have to use their seat numbers as login credentials.
May 02, 2023 07:34 AM IST
May 02, 2023 07:21 AM IST
GUJCET result 2023 time
As per the official notice, Gujarat CET results will be declared at 9 am.
May 02, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Where to check Gujarat CET results
Gujarat CET results will be announced on the official website of the board, gseb.org.
May 02, 2023 07:05 AM IST
GSEB GUJCET 2023 results today
Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023 results will be announced today, May 2, at 9 am.