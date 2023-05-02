Home / Education / Exam Results / GSEB GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat CET results out, direct link here
Live

GSEB GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat CET results out, direct link here

exam results
Updated on May 02, 2023 11:43 AM IST

GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates  can check these results on gseb.org. Latest updates below.

GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: GSEB Gujarat CET results today on gseb.org
GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: GSEB Gujarat CET results today on gseb.org
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB or GSHSEB) has announced Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 results today, May 2, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check these results on gseb.org.

Results of GSEB HSC Science stream has been declared. Follow the latest updates below.

GSEB HSC Science result 2023 live updates

Direct link to check GSEB GUJCET Result 2023

To check GUJCET results, candidates have to use their seat numbers as login credentials. As per the official notice, these results will also be available on WhatsApp. To check GSEB HSC results on WhatsApp, they can send their seat numbers to 6357300971.

The direct link to check Gujarat CET results is shared below. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    How to check Gujarat CET results

    1. Go to gseb.org.
    2. The result link is given on the home page. Login with your seat number.
    3. Check and download your result.
  • May 02, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    GSEB GUJCET 2023 result: Above 99 percentile scorers

    Group A: 488 

    Group B: 781

  • May 02, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    GUJCET result: Toppers list not released 

    GUJCET result 2023 topper list has not been announced yet. The toppers list when announced or released will be available here. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • May 02, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    GUJCET Result 2023: Link here 

    Direct link to check GUJCET Result 2023

  • May 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST

    GUJCET Result 2023: About 00 percentile 

    A total of 48,361 candidates for Group A and 78,502 candidates for Group B have scored 00 percentile. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    GUJCET 2023 result website

    GUJCET 2023 result website is gseb.org. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: 4,183 candidates were absent 

    4,183 candidates were absent to appear for GUJCET out of which 2,627 male candidates and 1,556 female candidates. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    GUJCET 2023 result: Percentile 

    Above 99: 488 candidates of Group A and 788 candidates of Group B. 

    Above 98: 972 candidates of Group A and 1579 candidates of Group B. 

    Above 96: 1,954 candidates of Group A and 3,176 candidates of Group B.

  • May 02, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    GUJCET 2023 result: 126,605 candidates appeared 

    A total of 130,788 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 126,605 candidates have appeared for the exam this year. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    Steps to check GUJCET result 2023

    Visit the official site of GUJCET at gseb.org.

    Click on GUJCET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 02, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2023 merit list

    GUJCET result 2023 merit list will be released by GSEB soon. The toppers name will also be available in the merit list. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:25 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2023 topper list: Not announced yet

    GUJCET result 2023 topper list has not been announced yet. The toppers list when announced or released will be available here. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:22 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2023 official website

    GUJCET result 2023 official website is gseb.org. There is no other website to check GUJCET results. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    GUJCET Result 2023 scorecard: Available on gseb.org

    GUJCET Result 2023 scorecard is available on gseb.org. The results and scorecard can be downloaded by all appeared candidates through the official site mentioned above. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    How to check gujcet result 2023

    Visit the official site of GUJCET at gseb.org.

    Click on GUJCET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 02, 2023 09:14 AM IST

    Gujarat Common Entrance Test: How to check results on mobile 

    Go to text message option on your mobile.

    Type seat number. 

    Send it to 6357300971 number. 

    Your results will be available on mobile. 

    Check the results and save a screenshot of it. 

  • May 02, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    Gujarat CET results: Where to check 

    gseb.org 

  • May 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    GUJCET Result 2023: Direct link here 

    Direct link to check GUJCET Result 2023

  • May 02, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    GUJCET 2023 Result: Declared 

    GUJCET 2023 Result declared 

  • May 02, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    GUJCET 2023 Result: How to check 

    Visit the official site of GUJCET at gseb.org. 

    Click on GUJCET 2023 Result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the required details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    GUJCET 2023: Results soon 

    GUJCET 2023 results will be announced soon. The results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    10 minutes till GSEB Gujarat CET result 2023

    Only ten minutes remaining till Gujarat CET results. Keep your seat numbers ready. The direct link to check scorecards will be shared here. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    GUJCET 2023 result: Will GSEB announce names of toppers

    Along with results, GSEB is also expected to announce names of toppers of Gujarat CET 2023. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    GSEB GUJCET result 2023: Steps to download your result

    1. Go to gseb.org. 
    2. Open the result link. 
    3. Enter your seat number. 
    4. Login and check your marks. 
  • May 02, 2023 08:30 AM IST

    Gujarat CET result 2023 in 30 minutes

    Thirty minutes till Gujarat CET 2023 results. Students can check their scores after 9 am. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:15 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat CET result 2023: Use seat number to check marks online

    Students can check their Gujarat CET results online using seat numbers mentioned on admit cards. 

  • May 02, 2023 08:01 AM IST

    GSEB GUJCET result 2023: 1 hour remaining

    One hour remaining till Gujarat CET results 2023. It will be declared at 9 am. 

  • May 02, 2023 07:54 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat CET result 2023: Last year's data

    In 2022, a total of 385 students secured above 99 percentile in group A, and 684 students got more than 99 percentile in group B.

  • May 02, 2023 07:50 AM IST

    GSEB GUJCET result 2023 via WhatsApp

    Students can check Gujarat CET results via WhatsApp by sending their seat numbers to 6357300971.

  • May 02, 2023 07:35 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2023: Seat number required

    To check Gujarat CET results on the GSEB website, candidates have to use their seat numbers as login credentials. 

  • May 02, 2023 07:34 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2023: How to check your marks online

    1. Go to gseb.org.
    2. Now, open the results tab.
    3. Go to GUJCET 2023 result. 
    4. Login with your seat number.
    5. View and download GUJCET results. 
  • May 02, 2023 07:21 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2023 time

    As per the official notice, Gujarat CET results will be declared at 9 am. 

  • May 02, 2023 07:16 AM IST

    Where to check Gujarat CET results

    Gujarat CET results will be announced on the official website of the board, gseb.org.

  • May 02, 2023 07:05 AM IST

    GSEB GUJCET 2023 results today

    Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023 results will be announced today, May 2, at 9 am. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb gseb.org gujcet exam result. + 2 more

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 declared at bseh.org.in, link here

exam results
Published on May 02, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and other details below.

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 declared at bseh.org.in, link here (Santosh Kumar)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB GUJCET results 2023 declared on gseb.org

exam results
Updated on May 02, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Candidates can check their results online 9 am onwards on gseb.org and via WharsApp.

GSEB to announce GUJCET results 2023 today on gseb.org(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

NATA 2023 results for Test 1 out at www.nata.in, get link

exam results
Published on Apr 30, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website at www.nata.in.

NATA 2023 results for Test 1 out at www.nata.in, get link
ByHT Education Desk

NATA Test 1 result 2023 released today at nata.in, Know how to download

exam results
Published on Apr 30, 2023 01:15 PM IST

NATA Test 1 result 2023 released today, April 29 at nata.in.

NATA Test 1 result 2023 releasing today at nata.in
ByHT Education Desk

AIBE XVII results out at allindiabarexamination.com, get link

exam results
Published on Apr 28, 2023 08:46 PM IST

All India Bar Examination XVII (AIBE 17) results 2023 declared today, April 28.

UPSC had declared the civil service exam results on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

AIBE XVII results declared at allindiabarexamination.com

exam results
Updated on Apr 28, 2023 08:27 PM IST

All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17) results released on April 28.

AIBE 17 (XVII) result released at allindiabarexamination.com
ByHT Education Desk

JEE Main Result 2023 Live: IIT JEE Advanced registration begins today

exam results
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 08:49 AM IST

JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of JEE Main 2023 were announced on April 29. JEE Advanced registration begins today, April 30. 

JEE Mains Result 2023: Check toppers list, final cut off here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC CHSL Final Result 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Apr 27, 2023 08:42 PM IST

SSC CHSL Final Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: Marks to release today, here’s how to check

exam results
Published on Apr 27, 2023 12:22 PM IST

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 marks will release today, April 27, 2023. Candidates can check the marks by following the steps given below.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: Marks to release today, here’s how to check (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIBE XVII Result: Where, how to check AIBE 17 results

exam results
Published on Apr 27, 2023 11:00 AM IST

Candidates can check AIBE results on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org once it is declared.

AIBE 17 (XVII) results expected soon on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

VITEEE 2023 result announced, direct link to check on viteee.vit.ac.in

exam results
Published on Apr 26, 2023 09:50 AM IST

VITEEE result 2023 announced. Direct link to check marks is given inside.

VITEEE 2023 result announced on viteee.vit.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

JEE Main 2023 Result Live: Where, how to check JEE Mains session 2 results

exam results
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 01:15 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Live Updates: NTA has released the final provisional answer key for the JEE main session 2 exam. 

JEE Main 2023 Result Live: Session 2 results awaited at jeemain.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

NIELIT January 2023 result for O, A, B, C levels out on student.nielit.gov.in

exam results
Published on Apr 24, 2023 09:30 AM IST

NIELIT result 2023 for O, A, B and C level examinations announced on the students portal of the institute, student.nielit.gov.in.

NIELIT January 2023 result for O, A, B, C levels announced on student.nielit.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

JEE Main 2023 Result LIVE: Session 2 Final Provisonal answerkey out

exam results
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 08:02 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains Session 2 final provisional answer key released. Latest updates on result date, scorecard, direct link below. 

JEE Main 2023 Result Live Updates:(Keshav Singh/HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TANCET Scorecard 2023 released at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

exam results
Published on Apr 22, 2023 11:28 AM IST

TANCET Scorecard 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the marksheet through the direct link given below.

TANCET Scorecard 2023 released at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out