Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025: GSEB Class 12th results declared at gseb.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 05, 2025 11:25 AM IST

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025 has been declared at gseb.org. The direct link to check GSEB Class 12th results is given here. 

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025 on May 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 12th board exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB HSC result 2025 live updates

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025: GSEB Class 12th results declared at gseb.org(Hindustan Times)

Direct link

The Board has announced the Gujarat HSC result for Science, General and Vocational streams together.

In addition, students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending their seat numbers to 6357300971.

As per the board, students need to use the seat number of the board exam to check their results.

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025: How to check

To check the Class 12 results on official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GSEB HSC examination was conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.

The GSEB HSC examination was conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.
