Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat GSEB declares class 12 result for repeater students, 27.83% pass
board exams

Gujarat GSEB declares class 12 result for repeater students, 27.83% pass

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or GSEB has declared the class 12 result for repeater students. “A total of 1,30,388 students were enrolled, of which 1,14,193 students were present, out of which 31,785 students are eligible to get the result,” the GSEB has said.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Gujarat GSEB declares class 12 result for repeater students, 27.83% pass(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or GSEB has declared the class 12 result for repeater students. “A total of 1,30,388 students were enrolled, of which 1,14,193 students were present, out of which 31,785 students are eligible to get the result,” the GSEB has said.

GSEB result direct link

A total of 27.83 per cent students passed the exam. The pass per cent among male students is 24.31% and among female students it is 35.45%.

The GSEB 12th result for repeater students is available on the official website gseb.org.

GSEB 12th result 2021: Know how to check

• Go to the official website gseb.org

• Click on the result link

• Enter the roll number

• Log in to the result portal by submitting the roll number

• Download the result copy

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb.org gseb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TN SSLC marks sheet released, check Tamil Nadu 10th scores at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2021: TN Class 10 marksheet out at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC 10th Result 2021: Steps to download Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 marksheet

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: Direct link to download marksheet for TN class 10
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP