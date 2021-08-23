Gujarat GSEB declares class 12 result for repeater students, 27.83% pass

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or GSEB has declared the class 12 result for repeater students. “A total of 1,30,388 students were enrolled, of which 1,14,193 students were present, out of which 31,785 students are eligible to get the result,” the GSEB has said.

GSEB result direct link

A total of 27.83 per cent students passed the exam. The pass per cent among male students is 24.31% and among female students it is 35.45%.

The GSEB 12th result for repeater students is available on the official website gseb.org.

GSEB 12th result 2021: Know how to check

• Go to the official website gseb.org

• Click on the result link

• Enter the roll number

• Log in to the result portal by submitting the roll number

• Download the result copy