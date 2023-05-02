The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the Gujarat CET result 2023 on May 2. Candidates can check the result on the official websites at gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. For updates follow the blog.

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GUJCET 2023 answer key was released on April 13, 2023. The objection window was active till April 18. Last year, a total of 1,08,154 students registered for the entrance exam, of whom 1,04,464 took the test.

Direct link to check

GUJCET 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on the Board website link available on the home page.

Next, click on the result link.

Key in your login details.

Your GUJCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is a state-level examination for admission to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}