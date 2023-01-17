Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet: BSEH Class 9, 11 timetable out at bseh.org.in

Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet: BSEH Class 9, 11 timetable out at bseh.org.in

board exams
Published on Jan 17, 2023 05:55 PM IST

Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet has been released for Class 9, 11. Candidates can check the datesheet below for annual exams.

Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet: BSEH Class 9, 11 timetable out at bseh.org.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet. The time table has been released for Class 9 and 11 annual examination. Candidates can check the datesheet through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the official schedule, the Class 9 and Class 11 annual examination will begin on February 23 with Punjabi, IT & ITES for Class 9 and Computer Science, IT & ITES for Class 11 students. The last exam for Class 9 will be conducted on March 13, 2023 and Class 11 last exam will be conducted on March 22, 2023.

The examination for both class 9, 11 will be conducted in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.30 am everyday. All the appearing candidates will have to carry their own log, trigonometry tables & stencils for maps and can use color pencils in Science Subjects only.

Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bseh.org.in bseh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP