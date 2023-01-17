Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet: BSEH Class 9, 11 timetable out at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet. The time table has been released for Class 9 and 11 annual examination. Candidates can check the datesheet through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the official schedule, the Class 9 and Class 11 annual examination will begin on February 23 with Punjabi, IT & ITES for Class 9 and Computer Science, IT & ITES for Class 11 students. The last exam for Class 9 will be conducted on March 13, 2023 and Class 11 last exam will be conducted on March 22, 2023.

The examination for both class 9, 11 will be conducted in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.30 am everyday. All the appearing candidates will have to carry their own log, trigonometry tables & stencils for maps and can use color pencils in Science Subjects only.

Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

