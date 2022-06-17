Haryana Board 10th result 2022: How to check HBSE 10th Result on bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana has announced Haryana Board 10th result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination this year can check HBSE 10th Result on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. The link will be active at 5 pm.

The result can be checked by all appeared candidates through roll number and date of birth. To check the Class 10 board exam result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

HBSE class 10th result: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on BSEH Class 10 results link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 30 to April 29, 2022. The examination was conducted at around 1700 test centres across the state. Around 3,68,000 students have registered for Class 10 board examination in the state. The Class 10 board exam was conducted in offline mode with 30 percent reduced syllabus. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

