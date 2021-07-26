Haryana board BSEH Class 12 results declared, pass percentage is 100%

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared results of the Class 12 board exams on Monday, with a 100% pass percentage against last year’s 80.34 %.

State education board chairman Jagbir Singh said all the students have cleared class 12 board exams this time.

“Around 2.27 lakh students had been enrolled under class 12. We have announced the results of 2.21 lakh students, of which 1.14 lakh were boys and more than 1.06 lakh girls had registered for the Class-12 board exams, while 5,567 appeared for compartment examinations. We have held the results of 1,338 students as their school authorities have failed to provide their class 10, 11 and 12 mark and we have asked their school authorities to provide us details by 15 days. We have declared such students' results as Result Late due to Eligibility (RLE) while 3,376 students' results have been declared as Result late due to dispute in marks(RLD) as their schools did not provide us their details of class 10 marks. While the remaining students' results could not be declared after their names have been deducted by schools,” he added.

The Supreme Court had directed all boards to announce Class 12 results by July 31 and the top court had accepted the CBSE formulae to evaluate Class 12 results but the Haryana board did not follow CBSE’s pattern. The class 10 board result also stood at 100 percent.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said they have developed a 30:10:60 formulae - based on students’ Class 10, 11 results and internal assessment of class 12 in evaluating the result.

According to the formula, theory marks of each subject will be calculated using 60% marks of practicals and internal assessment of this year, 30% of Class 10 board exam score and 10% of Class 11 finals score. Students dissatisfied with the assessment will get a chance to appear for the exams in August. In 2019, 74.48 % students had passed the Haryana board class 12 results (all streams). In 2018, the pass percentage of class 12 students stood at 63 percent.

Though, all students cleared the exam but nobody was declared topper for the first time in 51 years, since the board’s inception in 1970.

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to take place in April-end and May had been postponed and later cancelled in the wake of the pandemic. State education board secretary Rajiv Prasad said the results of students with a compartment in certain subjects had been compiled by averaging the marks of the subjects they had passed in.

“Students who do not agree with the board results can apply for improvement and take the exam in August. For the first time, we have reported 100% results for girls and boys in both rural and urban areas,” Prasad said.

“We did not announce a merit list and toppers this year because exams were not conducted,” he added.

The state government and the board faced criticism from various stakeholders after at least 15% students got perfect 500/500 marks in Class 10 results, “making a mockery of the education system”. The board of school education had announced Class 10 results on the basis of marks obtained by students in the internal assessment and practicals.