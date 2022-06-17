Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2022: HBSE 10th Result declared, direct link here

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination can check HBSE 10th Result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. The direct link to check result is available below.

Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2022</strong>

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Click on BSEH Class 10 results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Class 10 board examinations was conducted from March 30 to April 29, 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted with 30 percent reduced syllabus. A total of 3,68,000 students have registered for class 10 exams this year. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEH.

