Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2021: BSEH 12th evaluation criteria announced

Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has released Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2021 evaluation criteria. The assessment of Class 12 students will be done on the basis of Class 10, Class 11 final exam marks, and internal assessment and practical marks of Class 12. The complete evaluation criteria are available on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The Board has decided to follow the 30:10:60 formula for assessing Class 12 scores. As per the evaluation criteria, 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 final marks, 10 percent weightage will be given to Class 11 final exams and 60 percent weightage will be given to Class 12 internal assessment and practical marks, as per the evaluation criteria.

Due to COVID19 pandemic, the schools were not able to conduct Class 11 final marks and so the Board have decided to give only 10 percent weightage to Class 11 final exams.

The schools will have to submit or upload the marks of Class 12 students by July 6, 2021. The link to upload marks was activated on June 28, 2021. However, the merit list for Class 12 will not be released by the Board this year.

Students who are not satisfied with the marks will get another opportunity to appear for the physical exams. The Board has decided to conduct the physical exams from August 16 to September 15, 2021.