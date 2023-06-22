Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 timetable for Class 10, 12 released at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education Haryana has released Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 timetable. The date sheet has been released for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Additional, Partial/Full Improvement, Special Chance examination. Candidates can check the time table through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the timetable, the secondary or Class 10 compartment examination will begin on July 21 and will end on July 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Class 12 or senior secondary compartment examination will be conducted on July 20 from 2 pm to 5 pm for all subjects. This examination is for those candidates who Qualified but failed in one subject.

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 timetable: How to download

To download the date sheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 timetable link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.