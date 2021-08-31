Haryana Board Exams 2021: BSEH Class 10, 12 Improvement exam dates released

Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released Haryana Board Exams 2021 improvement exam dates. The Class 10, 12 improvement exam date sheet has been released and is available on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.

The examination for Class 12 will begin on September 7 and will end on September 22, 2021 and Class 10 improvement exams will begin on September 7 and will end on September 18, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the improvement exams can download the date sheet through these simple steps given below.

Haryana Board Exams 2021: How to download improvement exam datesheet

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.

• Click on BSEH Class 10, 12 Improvement exam dates link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates will have check the exam dates.

• Save the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates will have to bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use color pencils in science subjects only. Candidates will also have to carry their personal water bottle. All necessary SOPs issued by the central and state government will be followed by the Board for conduct of examination.