Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2021: 100% pass in BSEH class 12 results

Haryana Board declared the HBSE class 12 Results 2021 on Monday in which the pass percentage was 100%. Board Chairman Jagbir Singh informed that in Class 12 , 2,21,263 students passed in which there were1,14, 416 boys and 1, 06,847 girls. Last year the pass percentage was 80.34%. Around had 5,567appeared for compartment examinations .

The HBSE Class 12 results was announced by BSEH officials at a press conference.

Students who have registered for the exam can check their result on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in (after it is uploaded).

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad had earlier informed that Haryana had developed a 30:10:60 formulae - based on students’ Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 results to give marks to students. “The schools had submitted the marks obtained by their students in class 10,11 and assessment and practical marks of this year. The results of class 12 students will be based on an actual basis that was uploaded by the school on the BSEH website,” Rajiv Prasad added.

The Class 12 exams had to be cancelled this year due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

In the year 2020, 80.34% students had passed the BSEH class 12 exams. In 2019, 74.48 % students passed the HBSE 12th exams (all streams).

Direct link to check Haryana board 12th result

Haryana Board Results: How to check HBSE 12th result

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on Haryana Class 12 Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.