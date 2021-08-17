Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021:BSEH Class 10, 12 registration begins today

Board of School Education, Haryana will begin the registration process for Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021 from August 17 onwards. The registration process will begin for both Class 10, 12 students. Candidates who want to appear for the improvement examination can apply online through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till August 27, 2021. Candidates who are not satisfied with their result for Class 10 or Class 12 can appear for the improvement exams. The examination will be conducted in September 2021, as per the official notice. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply for the examination candidates will have to pay ₹900 for Secondary exams and ₹1050/- for Senior Secondary exams. The examination fees should be paid online by the appearing candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.