Haryana Open School Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 registration to reopen tomorrow at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH will reopen the registration process for the Haryana Open School Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 on December 8, 2023 for fresh category. Candidates who have not registered themselves can register from tomorrow onwards through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the official notice released, the Class 10, 12 registration process will reopen on December 8 and will close on December 17, 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates will have to pay late fees of ₹1000/- for Secondary/ Senior Secondary examination.

Apart from this, the candidates who have already filled the application form but due to some reason could not deposit the application fees can also the fee in this time period.

Earlier, the last date to register was till November 30, 2023 and the correction window was opened from December 1 till December 15, 2023. If there is any error in the subject, Aadhaar number details, then it can be corrected through online mode by paying a correction fee of ₹300/- and a maximum of ₹600/- on or before December 15. For more related details details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

