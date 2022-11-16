HBSE 10th & 12th supply result 2022 out, 60.14% pass 12th, 46.52 pass 10th

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has announced the class 10th and 12th supplementary examination result on November 16. A total of 46.52% candidates have passed the secondary or class 10th examination and a total of 60.14% has passed the class 12th or senior secondary examination.

Along with the HBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary examination result HBSE has released the Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary result. The pass percentage for the Haryana Open School Secondary Examination 53.17% and for Senior Secondary open school examination is 43.06 %.

A total of 27242 candidates took the examination of which 17883 were boys and 9359 girls are included. These examinations were conducted from September 29 to October 17, 2022 at 44 centers across the state.

Dr. Pawan Kumar said in a press release that the result of secondary examination has been 46.52 percent. He told that 8559 candidates had appeared in this examination, out of which 3982 passed, out of which 2733 candidates got compartment.

He further added that 60.14 percent candidates passed the senior secondary examination.

The HBSE class 10th , 12th and open school result is available on the official website of the board www.bseh.org.in.