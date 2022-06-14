Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / HBSE 12th Result 2022: Haryana Board Class 12 results tomorrow at bseh.org.in
board exams

HBSE 12th Result 2022: Haryana Board Class 12 results tomorrow at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 15, 2022. Candidates can check Haryana Board Class 12th Result on bseh.org.in.
HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022: Haryana Board Class 10th & 12th Result tomorrow
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 08:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Board of School Education, Haryana will declare HBSE 12th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022. The Haryana Board Class 12th Result will be announced by the Board on June 15 in the evening. Candidates who have appeared for Class12th board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. 

The Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 was held from March 30 to April 29, 2022 by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The  Class 10 and 12 examinations were held at around 1700 test centers across the state.

This year, around 668,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board's Class 10 and Class 12 examinations out of which 3,68,000 students have registered for class 10 exams, while 2,90,000 students have registered for class 12 exams. Students can check the Class 12 result 2022 on the official website using roll number, date of birth.

In 2021, Haryana Board Class 10 result was announced on June 11, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent. As many as 3.13 lakh students, out of which 1.72 lakh boys and 1.41 lakh girls had enrolled for regular class. Class 12 result was announced on July 26, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana board board exam result hbse
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP