HBSE 12th Result 2023: Haryana Board 12th Result declared

Haryana Board of school education (HBSE or BSEH) announced Class 12 board exam results today, May 15, at 3 pm. Candidates will be able to check the HBSE class 12th results through the official website at bseh.org.in. Students can check their results this evening. The board has released the results of the Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced together. HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live.

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Haryana Board 12th Result released (HT File)

A total of 5,59,738 students registered for the Haryana Board exams 2023. The HBSE class 12th exams were held from February 27 to March 28 . Out of the total number of registered students, 2,63,409 are Class 12 candidates. The overall pass percentage for the class 12th is 81.65%.

Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior secondary school in Bhiwani’s Siwani topped the exam by scoring 498 marks out of 500. According to the board president, 2,57,116 candidates took the exam, 2,09,933 passed, and 47,183 failed. Girls overperformed boys with 87.11%. While boys scored 76.43%. A total of 1,09,491 girls have passed the exam and 1,00,442 boys passed the exam.

HBSE 12th result link

Haryana Board Class 12th result: Know how to check

Visit the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the HBSE class 12th result link

Enter the roll number and date of birth on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

HBSE 12th class results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.