HBSE Class 10,12 date sheet released for Re-appear exam at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana ha released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th re appear examination. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website at bseh.org.in.

The HBSE class 10th and 12th examination will commence from September 29 and the examination will end on October 17. The examination will begin at 2 pm and end at 4: 30 pm.

Direct link to check the date sheet

HBSE Class 10th,12th date sheet: How to check

Visit the official website of the board at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Date Sheet Secondary/Sr.Secondary (Academic/HOS) Examination September-2022 Date Sheet Secondary/Sr.Secondary (Academic/HOS) Examination September-2022”

Your date sheet will appear on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.