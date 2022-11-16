HBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary result out at bseh.org.in, get link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams
Published on Nov 16, 2022 02:49 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has announced the class 10th and 12th supplementary examination result on November 16. Candidates who have registered for the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam can check their result on the official website at bseh.org.in.

HBSE has also released the Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary result.

Direct link to check Result of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic) Examination Sep-2022

Direct link to check Result of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination SEP-2022

HBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary result: How to check

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check your result and take print out for future reference.

