HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 out: Steps to check Haryana Board 12th scores

Haryana Board of School Education on June 15 has announced the Haryana Board 12th results 2022. All the registered candidates can check the Haryana Board class 12th result on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in. The result will be available on the official website at 5 pm.

A total of 2.61 lakh students took the Haryana Board 12th test 2022, which ended in April. Students can access the Class 12 result 2022 on the official website by entering their roll number and date of birth.

In this year around 2,90,00 students have registered for the Haryana Board class 12 examinations.

HBSE class 12th result: Know how to check

Visit the BSEH website at bseh.org.in.

Click the Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 link on the webpage.

Enter your login information and click the submit button.

Your result will be shown on the screen.

Check the result and save the page

Keep the hard copy for future reference.