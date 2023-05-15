Haryana Board of school education has announced board exam results for Class 12 students. They can now visit the official website, bseh.org.in and view their marks online. Results of the Science, Arts and Commerce streams have been announced together. HBSE 12th result 2023 live updates.

HBSE Haryana board 12th result 2023 declared, direct link here

The board has announced only Class 12 results. The date and time for Class 10 results are not known yet. 84.29 percent of students from commerce background, 83.07 % of students from science and 81.04% from Arts passed the class 12 exam. The overall pass percentage is 81.65%. The exam was passed by 83.51 percent of students from rural areas and 77.7 percent of those from urban areas.

Direct link to check HBSE 12th result 2023

BSEH 12th result 2023: How to check

Go to bseh.org.

Now, open the result link for class 12 under the results tab.

Enter your credentials, log in and check your result.

A total of 5,59,738 students applied for Class 10 and 12 final exams this year. Of them, 2,63,409 are Class 12 students.

Haryana Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 board exams were held from February 27 to March 25.