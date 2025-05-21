Himachal Board to re-evaluate marks of Class-12 English paper after 'human error'

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will re-evaluate the marks for its Class-12 English paper using the correct answer keys following a “human error” in the compilation of marks for the paper, which was cancelled once, officials said on Wednesday. The board initiated an inquiry, which found that wrong answer keys of the cancelled paper had been uploaded due to a “human error” that led to the discrepancies, HPBOSE secretary Vishal Sharma said. (REpresentative image) class (Santosh Kumar/HT file)

The paper held on March 8 was rescheduled for March 29 after teachers at the Government Senior Secondary School in Chowari in Chamba district mistakenly opened the question paper of Class-12 in place of Class-10, a day before the exam on March 7.

The results of the Class-12 board exams were announced on Saturday, after which the HPBOSE received complaints from many students who secured less marks in English.

The matter was brought to the notice of the authorities by the Himachal Pradesh Government Teachers Union (HPGTU) and private school associations, prompting Education Minister Rohit Thakur to ask the board to probe the matter and take appropriate action.

Accepting the mistake, the board said the answer sheets of those who secured less marks will be re-evaluated and the marks would only be increased, and not cut, in the amended results to be declared soon.