Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: CHSE Odisha +2 results releasing today, websites to check

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce Odisha Class 12th Result 2025 on May 21, 2025. The CHSE Odisha +2 results will be announced at 4 pm today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. Odisha Class 12th Result 2025 releasing today, websites to check (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results through the list of websites given below.

Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: List of websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

The Odisha +2 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Apart from the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage and other details will also be shared.

This year, the Odisha Class 12 board examination was held from February 18 to March 27, 2025. Over 3.93 lakh students had appeared for the Plus II Examination this year.

Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates will need to follow these steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Orissa Result at orissaresults.nic.in.

2. Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the Odisha HS result was announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was 80.95 per cent. For the Science stream, the pass percentage was 86.93 per cent and it was 82.27 per cent for the Commerce stream. The council did not release any toppers' list. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.